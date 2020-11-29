All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Fortnite now has a paid month-to-month subscription plan

Fortnite is getting a $12 per month subscription that bundles together monetization like season passes and cosmetic skins.

Published Sun, Nov 29 2020 3:29 PM CST
The reports were true: Fortnite is getting a $12 a month subscription plan for players who are serious about the game.

The new $12 per month subscription plan is called Fortnite Crew, and it's basically a bundle that combines cosmetics and season passes together. Some of these skins are 100% exclusive to subscribers though, which adds another layer of attraction to Crew (this will help offset Epic's disrupted iOS earnings from the Apple legal battle).

Fortnite Crew goes live with Chapter 2 Season 5, and subscribers get the following:

  • Battle Pass access
  • An exclusive outfit pack + at least one new accessory
  • 1,000 V Bucks

Epic is making some nice concessions with the bundle. If you cancel Crew, you still keep all your stuff--and you still keep access to the battle pass for the remainder of the season. You don't have to keep the subscription active to keep what you've already unlocked. You only have to keep it active to unlock next month's drop.

Anyone who already owns the Battle Pass and subscribes to Fortnite Crew will get a refund to their account in the amount of the passes' V Bucks worth.

NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

