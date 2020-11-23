Lian Li's PC-011D Mini is like a Tardis: It's bigger on the inside

Lian Li is now taking pre-orders for the mini version of the incredibly popular PC-011D chassis. Available in black or white.

Lian Li is about to release the smaller version of its highly popular PC-011D series cases. But don't let the compact size fool you. This case won't limit your build to compact parts.

Lian Li first announced the PC-110D Mini at CES 2020, and we've been waiting all year for it. The company isn't quite ready to ship the new case, but it's prepared to take your money, so the release must be close.

Lian Li's PC-011D is one of the most popular case series on the market today for a good reason. If you want to show off your build, especially if you have a fancy custom water cooling system, there are not many other options that give you such a clear view of your hardware because of its tempered glass front and side panel that give you a full open view into the case.

The PC-011D Mini gives you the same features, just in a more compact enclosure. The front and side panels are still tempered glass, and the intake fans are on the side next to the motherboard tray. The original PC-011D has support for E-ATX motherboards, and surprisingly, the mini version still supports oversized motherboards. The case has a unique extension bracket for mounting extended boards.

The PC-011D Mini also has an adjustable motherboard mounting point. E-ATX and ATX boards would require the full interior, but you can slide the IO shield mount down when installing smaller mATX and ITX boards. The lower mounting position sacrifices two PCIe slot brackets but gains that much space above for added radiator clearance.

The case supports many radiator mounts, including up to 360mm or 280mm support on the bottom and top. You can also stick a 240mm or 280mm at the front. The case also includes three different radiator mounting brackets to accommodate many installation points.

Lian Li is asking $99 for the PC-011D Mini and offering it in black or white variants. The company also said it would soon release a version with a pre-installed 700w 80+ Gold SFX power supply, but it neglected to say how much that would be.