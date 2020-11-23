Sabrent's new Rocket 4 Plus SSD hits Amazon, 7GB/sec starts from $200

Sabrent's new Rocket 4 Plus SSDs are on Amazon, 1TB costs $199 and 2TB costs $399 -- but they will offer insane 7GB/sec speeds.

Sabrent's rocket-fueled new SSD is available on Amazon, with the ultra-fast Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen 4 PCIe M.2 SSD available on Amazon right now in 1TB and 2TB capacities.

The new Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus is capable of a huge 7.1GB/sec (7100MB/sec) reads and up to 6.6GB/sec (6600MB/sec) writes in a PCIe 4.0-capable motherboard. If you're using it in a PCIe 3.0-capable motherboard, then you'll be tapping out at 3.4GB/sec and 3.0GB/sec for reads and writes, respectively.