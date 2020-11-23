All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Sabrent's new Rocket 4 Plus SSD hits Amazon, 7GB/sec starts from $200

Sabrent's new Rocket 4 Plus SSDs are on Amazon, 1TB costs $199 and 2TB costs $399 -- but they will offer insane 7GB/sec speeds.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Nov 23 2020 6:55 PM CST   |   Updated Mon, Nov 23 2020 7:35 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sabrent's rocket-fueled new SSD is available on Amazon, with the ultra-fast Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen 4 PCIe M.2 SSD available on Amazon right now in 1TB and 2TB capacities.

Sabrent's new Rocket 4 Plus SSD hits Amazon, 7GB/sec starts from $200 05 | TweakTown.com

The new Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus is capable of a huge 7.1GB/sec (7100MB/sec) reads and up to 6.6GB/sec (6600MB/sec) writes in a PCIe 4.0-capable motherboard. If you're using it in a PCIe 3.0-capable motherboard, then you'll be tapping out at 3.4GB/sec and 3.0GB/sec for reads and writes, respectively.

Buy at Amazon

Sabrent 2TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD (SB-RKT4P-2TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$399.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/23/2020 at 7:35 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Buyer Guides
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.