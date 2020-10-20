Phison E18 controller exclusive: mind blowing 7.4GB/sec read speeds

Exclusive: Phison's new E18 SSD controller is currently being stamped onto some test drives somewhere in the world, and we have an exlcusive sneak peak at some early benchmark numbers. Check this insanity out:

The Phison E18 SSD controller is pumping away here at 7.38GB/sec, with writes of 7GB/sec. We've been teased about this from Sabrent's next-gen Rocket 4 Plus SSD screaming along at 7GB/sec but now we have some real-world results from an actual Phison E18 SSD controller at past 7GB/sec up to 7.38GB/sec.