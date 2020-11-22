Early Amazon Black Friday Deals: Up to 30% off Samsung QLED TV's

Black Friday is almost upon us, and we are already seeing massive discounts on Amazon. Samsung TV's have discounts of up to 30%.

Black Friday is closing in, which means one thing, and one thing only - massive discounts on a range of different items.

Amazon has decided to kick things off early by slashing prices on a large range of Samsung QLED TV's, ranging in sizes of 50-inch to 85-inch. Each of the TV's are QLED, and are 4K (3840x2160) UHD, a resolution and pixel quality that is absolutely worth upgrading to if you are still using a Full-HD TV (1920x1080).

Below you will find a full list of the deals that are currently available on the Amazon website. Within the list are the discounts that are slapped on each of the products, and how much you will be saving if you decide to purchase them. Black Friday deals are expected to surface all next week leading up to the big day on November 27th. Expect more of these great deals in the days to come!

Samsung QLED TV Deals

SAMSUNG 55-inch Class QLED Q60T Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in

List Price : $749.99

With Deal : $597.99 & FREE Shipping

You Save: $152.00 (20%)

SAMSUNG 55-inch Class QLED Q80T Series - 4K UHD Direct Full Array 12X Quantum HDR 12X Smart TV with Alexa Built-in

List Price : $1,299.99

With Deal : $1,047.99 & FREE Shipping

You Save: $252.00 (19%)

SAMSUNG 65-inch Class QLED Q80T Series - 4K UHD Direct Full Array 12X Quantum HDR 12X Smart TV with Alexa Built-in

List Price : $1,799.99

With Deal : $1,497.99 FREE Scheduled Delivery

You Save: $302.00 (17%)

SAMSUNG 50-inch Class QLED Q80T Series - 4K UHD Direct Full Array 8X Quantum HDR 8X Smart TV with Alexa Built-in

List Price : $1,099.99

With Deal : $847.99 & FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns

You Save: $252.00 (23%)

SAMSUNG 85-inch Class QLED Q70T Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in

List Price : $3,299.99

With Deal : $2,297.99 FREE Scheduled Delivery

You Save: $1,002.00 (30%)

SAMSUNG 82-inch Class QLED Q70T Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in

List Price : $2,499.99

With Deal : $1,997.99 FREE Scheduled Delivery

You Save: $502.00 (20%)

Samsung 82-inch Class QLED Q800T Series - Real 8K Resolution Direct Full Array 32X Quantum HDR 16X Smart TV with Alexa Built-in