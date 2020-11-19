NVIDIA says it'll be 'a few more months' before GeForce RTX 30 stock

NVIDIA admits that we will be waiting many more months before GeForce RTX 30 stock is back, giving AMD Big Navi time to kick ass.

Well, Christmas is ruined -- NVIDIA has just admitted that it will be many months before we see more GeForce RTX 30 series stock across the world.

The news that creates tears worldwide came during a recent earnings call with investors, where NVIDIA Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said: "Given industry-wide capacity constraints and long cycle times, it may take a few more months for product availability to catch up with demand".

I wrote an exclusive story back in very early September 2020 that "no stock will be available till the end of the year". I added that the first wave of GeForce RTX 30 stock would be "small, very, very small -- possibly the smallest launch in many years".

In that story, my sources told me that "stock will be extremely low for the next couple of months. Why? Samsung 8nm yields are unknown at this point, NVIDIA might not want to make too many before the yields improve".

... and now here we are.

It was barely a month ago that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said: "We would appreciate shorter cycle times. We would appreciate more agile supply chains. But you know the world is constrained at the moment. And so, we just have to make the best of it".