All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

NVIDIA says it'll be 'a few more months' before GeForce RTX 30 stock

NVIDIA admits that we will be waiting many more months before GeForce RTX 30 stock is back, giving AMD Big Navi time to kick ass.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Nov 19 2020 11:27 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Well, Christmas is ruined -- NVIDIA has just admitted that it will be many months before we see more GeForce RTX 30 series stock across the world.

NVIDIA says it'll be 'a few more months' before GeForce RTX 30 stock 521 | TweakTown.com

The news that creates tears worldwide came during a recent earnings call with investors, where NVIDIA Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said: "Given industry-wide capacity constraints and long cycle times, it may take a few more months for product availability to catch up with demand".

I wrote an exclusive story back in very early September 2020 that "no stock will be available till the end of the year". I added that the first wave of GeForce RTX 30 stock would be "small, very, very small -- possibly the smallest launch in many years".

In that story, my sources told me that "stock will be extremely low for the next couple of months. Why? Samsung 8nm yields are unknown at this point, NVIDIA might not want to make too many before the yields improve".

... and now here we are.

It was barely a month ago that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said: "We would appreciate shorter cycle times. We would appreciate more agile supply chains. But you know the world is constrained at the moment. And so, we just have to make the best of it".

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12-core, 24-thread unlocked desktop processor (AMD Ryzen 9 3900X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$439.00
$449.99$439.99$429.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/19/2020 at 11:29 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Buyer Guides
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.