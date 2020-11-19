All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge available now on Quest

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge from ILMxLAB is available now and its exclusive for the Oculus Quest standalone VR headset.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Thu, Nov 19 2020 9:13 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Star Wars franchise has always been part of virtual reality. The Trials on Tatooine experience was one of the first pieces of content available for the Rift and Vive back in 2016. Since then, we've seen several new experiences on many VR platforms, including PC VR, standalone VR, and even exclusive arcade content.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge available now on Quest 01 | TweakTown.com

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is ILMxLAB's latest VR experience, and this one looks to be a much more ambitious project than past endeavours. The game takes place "hundreds of years" before the events of The Phantom Menace, on a remote planet called Batuu. In this game, you play a droid repair technician who needs to escape the clutches of ship pirates.

Later you'll take on the role of Jedi Padawan Ady Sun'Zee, who gets to fight alongside Master Yoda himself. You'll also meet C-3P0 voice by none other than Frank Oz, who voices the movie's character.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is available now for Oculus Quest. This is just the first installment. ILMxLAB said a follow-up is scheduled for release in 2021.

Buy at Amazon

Oculus Quest 2 - Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset - 256 GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$399.00
$399.00$399.00$399.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/19/2020 at 8:45 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:oculus.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Buyer Guides
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.