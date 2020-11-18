All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

AMD's new Radeon drivers add support for Big Navi graphics cards

The new AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 20.11.2 drivers add support for the new Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 graphics cards.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Nov 18 2020 11:05 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD has just released its new Radeon Adrenalin 2020 20.11.2 drivers, which pack support for the new RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 graphics cards.

AMD's new Radeon drivers add support for Big Navi graphics cards 508 | TweakTown.com

AMD of course fixes some issues as they do with any driver release, but the big news here is support for Big Navi and World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. As for the fixes, we're looking at custom fan settings after waking from sleep fixed on the Radeon RX 5000 series, Far Cry Primal and Serious Sam 4 fixes, and more.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12-core, 24-thread unlocked desktop processor (AMD Ryzen 9 3900X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$449.99
$439.99$439.99$429.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/18/2020 at 10:26 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.