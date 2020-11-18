AMD's new Radeon drivers add support for Big Navi graphics cards

The new AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 20.11.2 drivers add support for the new Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 graphics cards.

AMD of course fixes some issues as they do with any driver release, but the big news here is support for Big Navi and World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. As for the fixes, we're looking at custom fan settings after waking from sleep fixed on the Radeon RX 5000 series, Far Cry Primal and Serious Sam 4 fixes, and more.