New Bethesda games may be Xbox timed exclusives with exclusive content

Future Bethesda games are likely to be timed exclusive on Xbox, complete with content & performance not available on PlayStation.

Microsoft exec Tim Stuart confirms PlayStation gamers will still be able to play future Bethesda games. But they may have to wait, and some content may not be available.

Microsoft spent $7.5 billion to buy Bethesda for one reason: Content. Xbox is now a service-first ecosystem, and content drives services. How and where that content is distributed makes all the difference. Luckily for PS gamers, now-Microsoft-owned franchises like Doom, Elder Scrolls, and Fallout won't be 100% exclusive to Xbox. Microsoft confirms these games are still coming to PlayStation consoles.

But how, when, and in what capacity are still unknown. At the Jefferies Interactive Entertainment Virtual Conference, Microsoft Chief Financial Officer Tim Stuart strongly hints that new Bethesda games like Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI could come to Xbox consoles first, and PlayStation later. It may not stop there. Bethesda games could get extra features and content on Xbox and PC that are not available on PC, possibly including in-game performance optimizations and items.

This could also affect mod support, one of the most important developments Bethesda has made for its console titles.

Here's what Stuart said at the event:

"When we think about Bethesda, [we're] continuing to allow--I'll say allow--but continue to sell their games on the platforms that they exist today, and we'll determine what that looks over time. It will change over time. I'm not making any announcements about exclusivity or something like that. But that model will change."

This isn't the first time we've heard Microsoft or Bethesda say things like this. Todd Howard hinted The Elder Scrolls 6 wouldn't be Xbox exclusive, and back in September, Phil Spencer said games would come to other platforms on a "case-by-case basis."

Here's what Stuart said when directly asked if Doom and other IPs would be Xbox exclusives: