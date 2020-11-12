Phison SSD shipments surge 94% in 2020, new Xbox Series X helps bigly

Phison SSD shipment surge by nearly 94% this year, PCIe 4.0 SSD controllers + Xbox Series X will see this only continue into 2021.

Phison is having a huge, huge year -- driven by supplying SSD controllers to Microsoft for its next-gen Xbox Series X/S consoles as well as shipping more and more SSD controllers for various PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs.

It was just a few days ago that Phison teased its second-gen E18 SSD controller, which is capable of a gigantic 7.4GB/sec. It is the fastest PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD solution in the world, with capacities of up to 8TB which is just incredible.

DigiTimes reports: "Phison Electronics has disclosed shipments of its PCIe SSD controllers surged nearly 94% on year in the first 10 months of 2020, with shipments for October alone rising 55% to a monthly high".

"Phison with its PCIe Gen4 SSD controllers has reportedly cut into the supply chain of Microsoft's new Xbox series, and has seen clear order visibility through the end of 2020. Phison expressed optimism about its sales and profit performance in the fourth quarter of 2020, citing strong shipments of its PCIe Gen4 SSD controllers".

"Fellow company Silicon Motion Technology is also optimistic about demand for PCIe Gen4 SSDs, which will be widely adopted in PCs, game consoles and other consumer devices starting 2022. Silicon Motion has obtained PCIe Gen4 SSD controller design-wins with over 10 customers including five NAND flash makers".