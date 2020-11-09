All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIVEAWAY: ASRock B460 Steel Legend Motherboards and Goodies!

Phison second-gen E18 PCIe 4.0 SSD controller: up to 8TB at 7.4GB/sec

Phison debuts its new E18 SSD controller, capable of record-breaking 7.4GB/sec reads -- built from the ground up on TSMC 12nm node.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Nov 9 2020 1:04 AM CST   |   Updated Mon, Nov 9 2020 1:08 AM CST
We had an exclusive first-look at Phison's next-gen E18 SSD controller just a couple of weeks ago, with benchmark results pushing a huge 7.4GB/sec -- but now it's official, check it out:

Phison's new PS5018-E18 (E18) PCIe 4.0 controller is the industry's fastest PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD solution now, succeeding Phison's previous-gen PS5016-E16 that dropped in late 2019. The new Phison E18 SSD controller is on the newer TSMC 12nm node, too.

The new Phison E18 is the world exclusive SSD controller capable of breaching 7GB/sec reads -- right up to the new heights of 7.4GB/sec reads and up to 7GB/sec writes, with capacities of up to 8TB (!!!) and bursting through 1 million IOPS.

Phison second-gen E18 PCIe 4.0 SSD controller: up to 8TB at 7.4GB/sec
Chris Kilburn, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Client Component business unit, AMD added: "AMD leads the industry with the first desktop processor and chipset support for PCIe® 4.0. As we continue to build new platforms that support PCIe 4.0 technologies, we are happy to see companies like Phison expanding their Gen 4 SSD product offerings".

Kilburn continued: "In partnership with industry-leading storage companies like Phison, we are committed to delivering new levels of storage performance across the entire PC landscape".

Phison second-gen E18 PCIe 4.0 SSD controller: up to 8TB at 7.4GB/sec 02 | TweakTown.com
Phison second-gen E18 PCIe 4.0 SSD controller: up to 8TB at 7.4GB/sec 03 | TweakTown.com

K.S Pua, CEO of Phison Electronics added: "While other companies are just now starting to release their first generation of PCIe Gen4 products, we have had a year-and-a-half lead with our ecosystem partner AMD. I am very excited that our next generation controller E18 will enable our partners to fully utilize the PCIe Gen 4x4 bandwidth and generate 7.4GB/s performance for their customers".

Pua continued: "We are proud to be leading the way in advancing this technology and we look forward to enhancing it in the years to come".

Now compare this to Samsung's new 980 PRO which might reach 7GB/sec reads, but is only offered in the now super-small 1TB capacity... meanwhile, Phison's new E18 SSD controller will be available in capacities of up to 8TB.

Domination is an understatement.

Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD Extreme (SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-1TB)

