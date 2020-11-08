This is the new MSI GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM X graphics card

MSI's new GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM X graphics card looks identical to the GAMING X TRIO, but it rocks a fresh new metal backplate.

MSI is close to the release of its GeForce RTX 3090 LIGHTNING it seems, with a new custom GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM X leaked and pictured below:

The new images show us that the new SUPRIM X series looks very close, almost identical to the look and style of the GAMING X TRIO that MSI has released in the GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080, and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards released so far.

We have the same triple-fan cooler, but the metal backplate is new -- compared to MSI using the ABS plastic backplate on the current GAMING X TRIO graphics cards.

VideoCardz says that the new MSI GeForce RTX 30 series SUPRIM X graphics cards will be launched this month, but the exact date, specs, and price aren't solid yet.