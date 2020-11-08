All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This is the new MSI GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM X graphics card

MSI's new GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM X graphics card looks identical to the GAMING X TRIO, but it rocks a fresh new metal backplate.

Published Sun, Nov 8 2020 2:40 AM CST
MSI is close to the release of its GeForce RTX 3090 LIGHTNING it seems, with a new custom GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM X leaked and pictured below:

The new images show us that the new SUPRIM X series looks very close, almost identical to the look and style of the GAMING X TRIO that MSI has released in the GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080, and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards released so far.

We have the same triple-fan cooler, but the metal backplate is new -- compared to MSI using the ABS plastic backplate on the current GAMING X TRIO graphics cards.

VideoCardz says that the new MSI GeForce RTX 30 series SUPRIM X graphics cards will be launched this month, but the exact date, specs, and price aren't solid yet.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

