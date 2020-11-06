All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIVEAWAY: ASRock B460 Steel Legend Motherboards and Goodies!

BioWare to announce Mass Effect remastered trilogy on N7 Day tomorrow

BioWare is expected to announce the Mass Effect trilogy remaster tomorrow on N7 day, complete with upgraded visuals and tweaks.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Nov 6 2020 5:32 PM CST
BioWare has something special planned for tomorrow's N7 Day, but it's not entirely surprising.

BioWare to announce Mass Effect remastered trilogy on N7 Day tomorrow 64 | TweakTown.com

After years of rumbling rumors and reports, BioWare is apparently ready to finally announce the Mass Effect remastered trilogy. Sources have leaked out the developer's plans to US Gamer's Kat Bailey, who says an announcement will happen at 8am PST tomorrow on the BioWare Blog. GamesBeat's Jeff Grubb, who previously revealed details about the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, posted up a fuzzy picture of the collection's key art on Twitter.

Previous reports say the Legendary Edition has been delayed into 2021 due to issues with the first Mass Effect game. The collection features full remasters of the original RPGs with upgraded visuals and enhancements to reflect the more powerful current-gen hardware.

BioWare had apparently originally planned to release the Legendary Edition tomorrow but plans were changed due to problems with the original.

NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

