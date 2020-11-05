HP Reverb G2 deliveries have begun, first customer review surfaces

The first customer shipments of the HP Reverb G2 VR headset have begun. The first review surfaced on Discord on Wednesday.

The wait for HP's Reverb G2 VR headset is over for some people. HP started shipping headsets to supplierslast week, and those suppliers have already begun shipping headsets to customers. The first review surfaced on Discordon Wednesday.

A member of the HP Reverb G2 Discord community that goes by Oaf_Tobark reported on Wednesday that they had received their pre-order. Unbeknownst to Oaf_Tobark, it appears they were the first customer to report receiving the headset. Luckily for us, Oaf_Tobark is a good sport and gave us a mini-review of the headset: Despite it being their first VR headset.

"This has been such a strange day... I never would have expected to be in this position. This is my first VR headset, so please understand I really can't provide any comparisons and please take my words with a grain of salt. I'm sure most of you would be much better day 1 "reviewers" than I am. After finally getting the chance to spend a couple of hours with this G2, here are a random assortment of my thoughts as well as two videos through the lens."

Oaf_Tobark went on to say that it took them some time to get the fitment right, but once they did, they noticed a significant improvement in image clarity. The sound from the speakers impressed Oaf_Tobark, and the tracking of the controllers met expectations.

Oaf_Tobark also created a handful of through-the-lens videos to show off the image quality.

If you're interested, you can find the full post on Reddit.

HP has been coy about the release date for the Reverb G2 headset. The company said that people who placed orders before September 24 would receive their headset in November, and orders placed after that date would ship in December. The absence of a concrete shipping date suggests that HP will roll them out continuously as the headsets leave the factory rather than stockpile them to fulfill orders simultaneously.