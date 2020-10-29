NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
Tilt Five lands $7.5 million to fund its AR tabletop gaming platform

Tilt Five received $7.5 million in a Series A funding round led by SIP Global Partners. The company will use it to ramp up staff.

Published Thu, Oct 29 2020 4:25 PM CDT
Tilt Five, the AR tabletop gaming platform led by former Valve engineer Jeri Ellsworth, just secured millions of dollars to bring its product to the market.

Tilt Five launched a Kickstarter campaign last year to help bring its augmented reality tabletop gaming platform to life. The company secured $1.7 million, which gave it an excellent runway to develop its AR gaming system, but it will need a bigger team as it prepares to launch its product.

In a new Series A funding round, Tilt Five secured an additional $7.5 million, which will help the company prepare for its product launch in the coming months. SIP Global Partners led the investment round, for which Jeffrey Smith, a General Partner at the firm, will assume a position on Tilt Five's Board of Directors. BITKRAFT Ventures, Galaxy Interactive, Logitech, and Ken Birdwell also pitched in.

"At Tilt Five, we're creating an AR experience that will magically bring games to life and introduce game players to a new way of interacting with each other," said Jeri Ellsworth, CEO of Tilt Five. "With the support of SIP Global Partners and Jeffrey Smith on the Tilt Five Board, Tilt Five has a bright future."

Tilt Five said it would use the money to scale up its team and secure more content for the AR tabletop gaming platform. Tilt Five expects to start shipping units to Kickstarter backers and pre-order holders over the coming months. The company did not commit to a specific release date after missing the July 2020 launch date proposed in the Kickstarter campaign.

NEWS SOURCE:prweb.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

