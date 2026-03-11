TweakTown editor Anthony Garreffa recovering after suffering a stroke
Steam users downloaded 100 million 1TB SSDs worth of games in 2025

Valve has revealed in its Steam Year in Review for 2025 that PC gamers downloaded 100 exabytes of data over the course of the year.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Steam's user base has grown by about 3.4 million concurrent users annually, reaching 42 million peak users in 2025. In 2025, Steam delivered 100 exabytes of downloads, averaging 274 petabytes daily, highlighting massive data demand from its expanding PC gaming community.

Valve published its 2025 review, and in the large article, it outlines a variety of ways the company improved the platform, including some interesting stats on what it's now nearly 50 million peak concurrent users are getting up to.

Steam users downloaded 100 million 1TB SSDs worth of games in 2025 1665
2

Valve revealed that Steam has been steadily growing for the past five years, with growth being estimated at around 3.4 million additional users per year. Five years ago, Steam crossed the 25 million concurrent user mark, and in 2025, it reached 42 million peak concurrent users. With so many PC gamers now adopting the platform, Valve is required to provide those games with a steady stream of new titles they can download at maximum speed. Valve is and has been doing that, and the stats on those downloads are quite eye-watering.

According to Valve, in 2024, Steam users downloaded 80 exabytes of data, which quickly rose to 100 exabytes in 2025. To put that number into perspective, Steam users are averaging 274 petabytes of installs and updates per day, which equates to 11.42 petabytes per hour of downloads, or approximately 190,000 gigabytes of data per minute. Additionally, if you were wondering how many 1TB SSDs in gaming PCs 100 exabytes would fill up, it's approximately 100 million 1TB SSDs.

"Five years ago, Steam was growing steadily and crossed the 25 million concurrent user mark for the first time. In the years since, we've grown at a pace of around 3.4 million additional concurrent users per year, reaching 42 million peak concurrent users.

All those users are downloading a lot of content. In 2024 we delivered about 80 exabytes to customers, and in 2025 that grew to 100 exabytes. It's hard to make sense of such a huge number, but just for fun: Steam users are averaging 274 petabytes of installs and updates per day- that's 11.42 petabytes per hour, which is about 190,000 GB of data per minute," writes the Steam Team

News Sources:steamcommunity.com and pcgamer.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

