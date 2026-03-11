Steam users downloaded 100 million 1TB SSDs worth of games in 2025

Valve has revealed in its Steam Year in Review for 2025 that PC gamers downloaded 100 exabytes of data over the course of the year.

Valve published its 2025 review, and in the large article, it outlines a variety of ways the company improved the platform, including some interesting stats on what it's now nearly 50 million peak concurrent users are getting up to.

Valve revealed that Steam has been steadily growing for the past five years, with growth being estimated at around 3.4 million additional users per year. Five years ago, Steam crossed the 25 million concurrent user mark, and in 2025, it reached 42 million peak concurrent users. With so many PC gamers now adopting the platform, Valve is required to provide those games with a steady stream of new titles they can download at maximum speed. Valve is and has been doing that, and the stats on those downloads are quite eye-watering.

According to Valve, in 2024, Steam users downloaded 80 exabytes of data, which quickly rose to 100 exabytes in 2025. To put that number into perspective, Steam users are averaging 274 petabytes of installs and updates per day, which equates to 11.42 petabytes per hour of downloads, or approximately 190,000 gigabytes of data per minute. Additionally, if you were wondering how many 1TB SSDs in gaming PCs 100 exabytes would fill up, it's approximately 100 million 1TB SSDs.