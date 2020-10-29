NBA 2K21 looks pretty swish, instant load times on next-gen consoles

NBA 2K21 running on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will have next-gen graphics, movement, animation, and instant load times.

NBA 2K21 is shaping up really, really well on next-gen consoles with 2K Games unleashing a new trailer showing gameplay footage from the game on one of the next-gen consoles. Check it out:

You can see that there's tons of graphical improvements, but those instant load times are out of this world good. 2K Games says that it has next-gen lighting, textures, physics, animations and more than push the "visual presentation to the bleeding edge" in NBA 2K21.

NBA 2K21 drops on Xbox Series X and S on November 10, and on the PlayStation 5 on November 12 in the US and November 19 in Europe.