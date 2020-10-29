NBA 2K21 looks pretty swish, instant load times on next-gen consoles
NBA 2K21 running on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will have next-gen graphics, movement, animation, and instant load times.
Published Thu, Oct 29 2020 7:28 PM CDT
NBA 2K21 is shaping up really, really well on next-gen consoles with 2K Games unleashing a new trailer showing gameplay footage from the game on one of the next-gen consoles. Check it out:
You can see that there's tons of graphical improvements, but those instant load times are out of this world good. 2K Games says that it has next-gen lighting, textures, physics, animations and more than push the "visual presentation to the bleeding edge" in NBA 2K21.
NBA 2K21 drops on Xbox Series X and S on November 10, and on the PlayStation 5 on November 12 in the US and November 19 in Europe.
- An eye-popping leap in graphical advancements: next-gen lighting, textures, physics, animations, and more that push NBA 2K21's visual presentation to the bleeding edge.
- Rebuilt player movement and player impact, driven by new on-court animation and collision engines that make for a smoother, tougher game.
- The entire arena comes to life, with more than 150 unique AI-driven characters interacting seamlessly to create a groundbreaking Lower Bowl experience.
- An expanded soundtrack with 202 songs at launch and more to come.