PNY joins the PCIe 4.0 craze with a line of 5,600MB/s SSDs

PNY is getting into the PCIe 4.0 SSD game. Today, the company revealed the XLR8 CS3040, a new line of high-speed M.2 NVMe Gen 4 x4 SSDs with up to 2TB of storage capacity and 5,600MB/s read speeds.

PNY's new XRL8 CS3040 SSDs support the latest NVMe Gen 4.0 protocol, enabling extreme data access speeds far faster than previously possible. PNY's new drives can deliver sequential reads up to 5,600MB/s and write data at up to 4,300MB/s. That's significantly faster than PCIe 3.0 drives are capable of.

PNY said the XLR8 CS3040 drives would be available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB variants. PNY is also offering each drive with or without a built-in heat sink. The heat sink version includes a 45-gram aluminum heat sink with eight fins for increased thermal dissipation.

PNY said that pricing and availability would vary by region, but the company said the drives should be on store shelves in time for Black Friday, well in advance of the Holiday season.