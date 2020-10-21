Acer just announced a metal & carbon fiber laptop designed by Porsche

Acer worked with Porsche to create the all-metal chassis and carbon fiber lid in the new Porsche Design Acer Book RS laptop.

Acer revealed a new laptop that is sure to pique the interest of sports car fans. The new Porsche Design Acer Book RS features cutting-edge components, including Intel's Evo platform with 11th gen Core processors. And as the name suggests, Porsche, the famous sports car brand, had a hand at designing it.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Porsche Design Acer Book RS features an all-metal chassis, a unibody hinge, with a carbon fibre cover. It also includes a 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen made of antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass. The display supports 100% sRGB color and produces 340 nits of brightness.

The Porsche Design Acer Book RS will not crush any gaming records. The system is set up well for productivity, though, with the latest Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics. Acer Book RS computers come equipped with up to a 1TB of PCIe SSD.

The battery life on these computers is also exceptional, with up to 17 hours of use on a full charge. The Acer Book RS even supports fast charging to give you 4-hours of service for 30 minutes of charge time.

The Acer Book RS also comes packed with the latest communication technology, including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, Thunderbolt 4, and USB 3.2 Gen 2.

Accessories too

Along with the Porsche Design Acer Book RS laptop, Acer revealed a pair of accessories to go along with it. The Porsche Design Acer Mouse RS share's the laptop's metal and carbon fibre aesthetic, which makes a perfect complement to the computer's minimalist design.

The Porsche Design Travel Pack RS is a stylish three-part leather carrying case that includes a sleeve for the laptop, a pouch to store the mouse, and an integrated mouse pad that snap together with magnetic fasteners.

Acer said the Porsche Design Acer Book RS would be available this coming December for a starting price of $1,399.99. The company didn't reveal a price for the carrying case and mouse.