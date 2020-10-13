Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL are $350 off in Amazon Prime Day sales

NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
Google Pixel 4 is $350 off down to just $449, larger Pixel 4 XL is also $350 off down to just $549 for Amazon Prime Day sales.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Oct 13 2020 11:54 PM CDT
We are all checking out the Amazon Prime Day sales right now, but if you are skipping the new Pixel 5 and want to grab Google's still kick ass Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL -- then now, is your time.

The Google Pixel 4 has its regular price of $799 slashed by $350, bringing it down to just $449. If you want the larger Google Pixel 4 XL then it is down from its regular price of $899 also slashed by $350, bringing the price of the Pixel 4 XL down to just $549 for Amazon Prime Day.

