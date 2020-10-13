Check out the very latest screenshot of Cyberpunk 2077

NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
CD PROJEKT RED teases 'Welcome to North Oak' with latest screenshot of Cyberpunk 2077 before its launch on November 19, 2020.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Oct 13 2020 8:48 PM CDT
CD PROJEKT RED is very slowly drip-drip-drip revealing Cyberpunk 2077 more and more before its huge launch on November 19.

The latest reveal is a tease of North Oak, which will be a part of Night City in the world of Cyberpunk 2077. North Oak is the newest part of Night City, with it being the 'exclusive residential district' that is free from poverty and gangs that plague the city in Cyberpunk 2077.

North Oak was created after the 'Nuke Incident' and the destructrion of the Arasaka Twin Towers complex, where North Oak became a site of temporary refugee camps for around 25 years. You can read up on the back story of North Oak, and everything else Cyberpunk 2077, right here.

Cyberpunk 2077 recently went gold, and will launch on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, and PS4/PS5 on November 19.

