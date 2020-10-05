Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold, all systems go for November 19 launch

CD PROJEKT RED announces that Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold, saying that they'll see everyone in Night City on November 19.

CD PROJEKT RED has taken to the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account to announce that Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold.

The tweet is very light, simply saying: "Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold! See you in Night City on November 19th!" If you aren't aware of what 'gone gold means', it's when a game has reached a stage when a master copy is sent out to be mass produced onto physical discs (think Xbox One and PS4).

In new reality, CDPR is probably cramming like all hell right now getting Cyberpunk 2077 polished every hour before November 19 on all platforms with those day one updates that we all know are inevitable.