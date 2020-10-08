NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

NZXT's new Z490 motherboard perfectly compliments its elegant cases

NZXT's N7 Z490 motherboard offers a clean design that perfectly compliments the company's elegant minimalist design language.

Published Thu, Oct 8 2020 8:39 PM CDT
NZXT introduced a new Z490 motherboard, which includes a shield covering the entire PCB and gives it a minimalist look. It's the perfect compliment to NZXT's minimalist case designs.

The N7 Z490 is a relatively simple Z490 motherboard. NZXT said it built the board "for builders." It emphasized that it optimized the location of ports and connectors to simplify assembly. The N7 Z490 doesn't come packed with the bells and whistles we often see on modern boards. It offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth V5.1, and RBG lighting headers that you can control with NXZT CAM software.

The most notable feature about the NZXT N7 Z490 is the full-cover shroud that comes with the board. These covers give the board a super clean look that matches the interior design of NZXT's computer case. NZXT offers black and white options to suit your preference.

"The NZXT N7 has always been about giving builders what they need," says Johnny Hou, NZXT's founder and CEO. "By providing a motherboard with a simple layout, packed with the latest wireless technology, and a metal cover, it gives users the ability to create a powerful machine for gaming."

NZXT's N7 Z490 motherboard is available now for $229.99.

