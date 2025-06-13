Ocypus launches its new Gamma C60 series PC chassis

Ocypus announces the launch of its new Gamma C60 series cases with sleek aesthetics, advanced cooling architecture, and more for PC builders.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: Ocypus introduces the Gamma C60 series chassis, featuring minimalist design, advanced cooling with six fan mounts, and optimized airflow for efficient heat dissipation. The spacious cases support diverse PC builds and include practical features like magnetic dust filters and easy-access panels, delivering versatile, high-performance solutions for PC builders. Ocypus introduces the Gamma C60 series chassis, featuring minimalist design, advanced cooling with six fan mounts, and optimized airflow for efficient heat dissipation. The spacious cases support diverse PC builds and include practical features like magnetic dust filters and easy-access panels, delivering versatile, high-performance solutions for PC builders.

Ocypus has just announced the launch of its new Gamma C60 series chassis, including the new Gamma C60 and Gamma C60 ARGB, acting as the latest additions to its PC case family.

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The new Ocypus Gamma C60 series cases continue building on the brand's signature minimalist design language, combining sleek aesthetics, advanced cooling architecture, and uncompromising compatibility, ready for any and all PC builders and PC hardware.

The new Gamma C60 cases have 6 x fan mounts and an intelligently optimized airflow path that generates a positive pressure environment, dynamically enhancing internal air circulation, efficiently dissipating heat, and maintaining consistent system cooling over time, explains Ocypus. The new Gamma C60 ARGB comes with 4 x 120mm ARGB fans on the front and rear.

6

Ocypus has engineered its new Gamma C60 series to house a variety of PC hardware and configurations, with its spacious interior that allows for high-end PC hardware installations, diverse builds that range from minimalist setups through to complex, performance-driven PC rigs.

6

The company says that every detail of its new Gamma C60 series cases have been designed with real-world usage in mind, from the initial installation to daily maintenence, the Gamma C60 series cases include practical enhancements like magnetic dust filters for effortless cleaning, a slide-in side panel for easy access to the innards of your PC, and an independent power chamber to keep heat generated from the power supply confined.

6

Ocypus says that with its refined design language, airflow-optimized architecture, and high adaptability, the new Ocypus Gamma C60 series stands out as a "versatile and elegant solution for users seeking performance and without compromising on design".