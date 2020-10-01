NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

GeForce RTX 3070 mobile GPU spotted, desktop RTX 2080 Ti perf offered

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 30 series mobility GPU spotted RTX 3070 form -- should keep up with, or beat desktop RTX 2080 Ti.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Oct 1 2020 7:23 PM CDT
It looks like NVIDIA is about to unleash Ampere into gaming laptops, with a new GPU spotted: codenamed GN20-E5-A1 (which refers to GA104 which will power GeForce RTX 3070 and GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards in the very near future).

NVIDIA will be using GDDR6 memory on its GN20-E5-A1 chip, with the GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile packing SK Hynix mobiles labeled H56C8H24AIR. We should expect to see 8GB of GDDR6 on a 256-bit memory bus on the GA104-powered GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile GPU and the upcoming gaming laptops powered by the new chip.

The full GA104 GPU packs 6144 CUDA cores while the desktop GeForce RTX 3070 will pack 5888 CUDA cores -- we should expect some more cutting down in CUDA cores. We should expect NVIDIA to debut its new GeForce RTX 30 Mobile series GPUs sometime around CES 2021 in January.

As for performance, we should expect performance to be in the ballpark of the desktop GeForce RTX 2080 Ti -- or thereabouts. I'd say somewhere between the RTX 2080 SUPER and RTX 2080 Ti, which would be phenomenal for laptop gamers.

I do, however, want to see the power and heat coming out of these devices...

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

