Gran Turismo runs at 4K 60FPS on PlayStation 5, also has ray tracing

Polyphony Digital and Sony are aiming for 4K 60FPS in Gran Turismo 7 on the PlayStation 5, with ray tracing and HDR support.

Published Fri, Oct 2 2020 12:01 AM CDT
Sony is pumping some energy into the hype machine for Gran Turismo 7 on its next-gen PlayStation 5, teasing they're aiming for 4K 60FPS gameplay.

On the now updated Gran Turismo 7 PlayStation Store page, the company has added in some details about the "stunning visuals" the game will have. Sony teases: "Marvel at rendering quality through ray tracing, with support for 4K, HDR, and a targeted 60 FPS frame rate" for Gran Turismo 7 on the PlayStation 5.

There will also be fast loading in Gran Turismo 7 on the PS5 thanks to the ultra-fast NVMe-based SSD, where you can go to race events quickly, and then "gather in lobbies and receive friend invites extremely quickly with an ultra-high speed SSD. Select from a huge variety of cars with no load times".

Here's the official Gran Turismo 7 PlayStation Store website.

  • Stunning visuals: Marvel at rendering quality through ray tracing, with support for 4K, HDR, and a targeted 60 FPS frame rate.
  • Fast loading: Go to race events quickly, gather in lobbies and receive friend invites extremely quickly with an ultra-high speed SSD. Select from a huge variety of cars with no load times.
  • Adaptive triggers: Feel the contrast in brake pedal weight at different sensitivity ranges, the vibrations from the ABS and variation in throttle pedal weight on different types of cars.
  • Haptic feedback: Experience the feeling of your tires connecting with the road, and subtle bumps on the road surface.
  • Tempest 3D AudioTech: Sense the position of other cars and drivers around you through sound. Hear clear 3D Audio positioning and spatial expression of depth and height in replays.
