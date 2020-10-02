Gran Turismo runs at 4K 60FPS on PlayStation 5, also has ray tracing

Polyphony Digital and Sony are aiming for 4K 60FPS in Gran Turismo 7 on the PlayStation 5, with ray tracing and HDR support.

On the now updated Gran Turismo 7 PlayStation Store page, the company has added in some details about the "stunning visuals" the game will have. Sony teases: "Marvel at rendering quality through ray tracing, with support for 4K, HDR, and a targeted 60 FPS frame rate" for Gran Turismo 7 on the PlayStation 5.

There will also be fast loading in Gran Turismo 7 on the PS5 thanks to the ultra-fast NVMe-based SSD, where you can go to race events quickly, and then "gather in lobbies and receive friend invites extremely quickly with an ultra-high speed SSD. Select from a huge variety of cars with no load times".

Here's the official Gran Turismo 7 PlayStation Store website.