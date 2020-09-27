NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Newegg is shipping EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 unboxed, with physical damage

Newegg is shipping EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards OUT OF THE PACKAGE, with some customers receiving damaged graphics cards.

Published Sun, Sep 27 2020 2:47 AM CDT   |   Updated Sun, Sep 27 2020 6:15 AM CDT
I don't know how I'd feel if I opened up the box to my newly-ordered, highly-anticipated EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card from Newegg to see it in the box, out of its retail packaging.

But this is what some gamers are experiencing, with Reddit posts showing that some people have been getting their new EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card from Newegg and it was in a box, but out of its retail packaging.

Not just that, but some of the cards were even physically damaged.

Jacob Freeman of EVGA took to Reddit to explain that some cards from Newegg were shipped in bulk, out of their retail packaging. The issue is that Newegg isn't telling these customers, and then some of them are getting their expensive new cards (that are already impossible to buy) and they're physically damaged.

The issue here is that if you purchased an EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card from Newegg and it arrived out of its retail packaging, and physically damaged... then you will have to send it in for RMA and wait who knows how long for another card.

EVGA + Newegg aren't doing themselves any favors here at all.

NEWS SOURCES:reddit.com, old.reddit.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

