This gamer purchased a GeForce RTX 5080 for $1000 on Amazon, but got an actual brick instead

TL;DR: A gamer ordered a $1000 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 from Amazon but received a brick instead due to Amazon's FBA logistics and unchecked returns. The incident highlights risks in Amazon's inventory process, prompting a refund and the buyer to purchase the GPU elsewhere without issues.

A gamer has purchased an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card on Amazon for $1000... but received an actual BRICK instead.

Reddit user "GlassHistorical5303" posted that he ordered a PNY GeForce RTX 5080 from Amazon for around $1000, but got a physical brick instead, safely wrapped in an anti-static bag of course. His Reddit post caused quite the stir, questioning Amazon's retail policies, with the retail giant refunding his order.

There is a particular reason why the user received a brick versus the RTX 5080 he ordered, as it's the aftermath of Amazon's internal FBA logistics. Say you've ordered an RTX 5080 instead of the Redditor, Amazon would search for a totally different seller with the same stock and then ship out the product... all without checking the contents, apart from the weight of the product and the desired packaging.

"GlassHistorical5303" explained on his Reddit post: "Amazon ended up refunding me but the entire process was a major pain. I ended up buying the gpu from best buy and had no issues with them. Thanks everyone that had kind and funny words to say some of them made my day. To the ones who said that i was responsible for this i hope it happens to you next".

However, there is another possibility: someone else ordered the same GeForce RTX 5080 SKU, removed the graphics card out of the box, and returned it... all with a physical brick inside. Amazon's internal refund services probably didn't check the packaging, and put it back into inventory, meaning that the next customer (this unfortunate Redditor) received the brick instead of the $1000 RTX 5080 he purchased.