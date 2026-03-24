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Someone bought a GeForce RTX 5090 on Amazon and received a box full of laundry detergent

Someone bought a GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 5090 WINDFORCE OC 32G on Amazon via a third-party seller and received an empty box with washing powder inside.

Someone bought a GeForce RTX 5090 on Amazon and received a box full of laundry detergent
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TL;DR: A gamer in India bought a GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 5090 for $3,000 from a third-party Amazon vendor but received a box containing laundry detergent instead. Despite damaged packaging and mismatched weight, Amazon denied a refund, while similar scams by the seller have been reported recently.

Buying the world's fastest gaming GPU, the GeForce RTX 5090, is an expensive endeavour, and the last thing you'd want is to be scammed. Unfortunately, we live in a world where getting scammed is a very real risk, and for one unlucky gamer in India, their new GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 5090 WINDFORCE OC 32G turned out to be an empty box filled with bubble-wrapped laundry detergent.

Someone bought a GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 5090 WINDFORCE OC 32G and received washing powder instead, image credit: Reddit/void_SW.
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Someone bought a GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 5090 WINDFORCE OC 32G and received washing powder instead, image credit: Reddit/void_SW.

As spotted on Reddit (via VideoCardz), the GPU was purchased for roughly $3,000 USD (yeah, GeForce RTX 5090 prices have skyrocketed since its debut last year) through a third-party vendor. According to the post, the order was 'Fulfilled by Amazon' and actually shipped from one of their warehouses. Once the GPU arrived, the buyer planned to record an unboxing video when they discovered that the physically damaged GIGABYTE packaging contained a 1kg packet of Ghadi detergent powder.

Naturally, this is the last thing you'd want when opening a box that should contain a GeForce RTX 5090. And to make matters worse, Amazon has reportedly refused to issue a refund (after an eight-day review) on the grounds that the correct product was shipped. According to the buyer, the packaging lists a weight of 1.56kg even though the GeForce RTX 5090 GPU in question weighs almost double that.

In addition, the buyer has since looked into the seller and discovered that this wasn't the only case in which a buyer received laundry detergent or washing powder in recent weeks. The shipping weight on the label should have been enough to let Amazon know the incorrect product was shipped, so it's strange that a refund wasn't provided for what appears to be a very clear scam by an allegedly dodgy seller.

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* Prices last scanned 3/25/2026 at 2:13 am CDT - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
News Sources:reddit.com and videocardz.com

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Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

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