Someone bought a GeForce RTX 5090 on Amazon and received a box full of laundry detergent

Buying the world's fastest gaming GPU, the GeForce RTX 5090, is an expensive endeavour, and the last thing you'd want is to be scammed. Unfortunately, we live in a world where getting scammed is a very real risk, and for one unlucky gamer in India, their new GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 5090 WINDFORCE OC 32G turned out to be an empty box filled with bubble-wrapped laundry detergent.
As spotted on Reddit (via VideoCardz), the GPU was purchased for roughly $3,000 USD (yeah, GeForce RTX 5090 prices have skyrocketed since its debut last year) through a third-party vendor. According to the post, the order was 'Fulfilled by Amazon' and actually shipped from one of their warehouses. Once the GPU arrived, the buyer planned to record an unboxing video when they discovered that the physically damaged GIGABYTE packaging contained a 1kg packet of Ghadi detergent powder.
Naturally, this is the last thing you'd want when opening a box that should contain a GeForce RTX 5090. And to make matters worse, Amazon has reportedly refused to issue a refund (after an eight-day review) on the grounds that the correct product was shipped. According to the buyer, the packaging lists a weight of 1.56kg even though the GeForce RTX 5090 GPU in question weighs almost double that.
- Read more: This gamer purchased a GeForce RTX 5080 for $1000 on Amazon, but got an actual brick instead
- Read more: Watch out for fake GPUs more than ever, as scammers try to take advantage of higher prices
- Read more: Redditor orders MSI RTX 5090 VENTUS 3X from Amazon, notices GPU + GDDR7 chips are missing
In addition, the buyer has since looked into the seller and discovered that this wasn't the only case in which a buyer received laundry detergent or washing powder in recent weeks. The shipping weight on the label should have been enough to let Amazon know the incorrect product was shipped, so it's strange that a refund wasn't provided for what appears to be a very clear scam by an allegedly dodgy seller.