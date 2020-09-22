NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Check out this custom GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 GAMER inspired by LEGO

GALAX unveils its new GeForce RTX 3090 GAMER graphics card, which rocks a unique LEGO-inspired style with a triple-fan cooler.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Sep 22 2020 8:18 PM CDT
GALAX has just unveiled its new custom GeForce RTX 3090 GAMER graphics card, which seems to have been inspired by LEGO. Check it out:

Check out this custom GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 GAMER inspired by LEGO 01 | TweakTown.com
You can see that GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 GAMER edition graphics card is rocking out with a triple-fan cooler, just like most of the custom GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. But where GALAX is doing it differently with this model, is being heavily inspired by LEGO -- yeah, LEGO bricks.

As VideoCardz points out, with the color and shroud design it also looks like it is some LEGO bricks infused with a Nintendo Switch console. It actually looks great, and I kinda really dig it.

Check out this custom GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 GAMER inspired by LEGO 05 | TweakTown.comCheck out this custom GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 GAMER inspired by LEGO 06 | TweakTown.com
Check out this custom GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 GAMER inspired by LEGO 07 | TweakTown.comCheck out this custom GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 GAMER inspired by LEGO 08 | TweakTown.com
Check out this custom GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 GAMER inspired by LEGO 02 | TweakTown.com
Check out this custom GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 GAMER inspired by LEGO 03 | TweakTown.com
Check out this custom GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 GAMER inspired by LEGO 04 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, expreview.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

