Check out this custom GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 GAMER inspired by LEGO

GALAX has just unveiled its new custom GeForce RTX 3090 GAMER graphics card, which seems to have been inspired by LEGO. Check it out:

You can see that GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 GAMER edition graphics card is rocking out with a triple-fan cooler, just like most of the custom GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. But where GALAX is doing it differently with this model, is being heavily inspired by LEGO -- yeah, LEGO bricks.

As VideoCardz points out, with the color and shroud design it also looks like it is some LEGO bricks infused with a Nintendo Switch console. It actually looks great, and I kinda really dig it.