Check out this custom GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 GAMER inspired by LEGO
GALAX unveils its new GeForce RTX 3090 GAMER graphics card, which rocks a unique LEGO-inspired style with a triple-fan cooler.
@anthony256
Published Tue, Sep 22 2020 8:18 PM CDT
GALAX has just unveiled its new custom GeForce RTX 3090 GAMER graphics card, which seems to have been inspired by LEGO. Check it out:
You can see that GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 GAMER edition graphics card is rocking out with a triple-fan cooler, just like most of the custom GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. But where GALAX is doing it differently with this model, is being heavily inspired by LEGO -- yeah, LEGO bricks.
As VideoCardz points out, with the color and shroud design it also looks like it is some LEGO bricks infused with a Nintendo Switch console. It actually looks great, and I kinda really dig it.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, expreview.com