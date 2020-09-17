ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity graphics card on eBay for over $50,000

You could buy 71 individual NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition cards for the price of this single ZOTAC RTX 3080 at $50,100.

NVIDIA has now officially launched its GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics card, but now a custom ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity graphics card hitting eBay for $50,100. Yeah, $50,100.

The card is located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- but they'll ship worldwide for the low, low cost of $51,000. This is simply insane and no one is going to buy it at this price, but it sure beats the pants off of the $1200 price that scalpers were charging for the GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card.

You could buy 71 new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics cards for $50,000. Hell, you could buy multiple next-gen rigs with RTX 3080 graphics cards and have change.

