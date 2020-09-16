Scalpers buy cheap GeForce RTX 3080 for $699, re-sell for over $1200

NVIDIA is selling its new GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition for $699, some scalpers flipping their Ampere cards for over $1200.

My review of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition is mere hours away, but I just scrolled through some news now that I'm out of the review and had to write it.

NVIDIA will be selling its new GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition for $699 starting September 17, with some people securing their RTX 3080 FE pre-orders and then flipping them on eBay for over $1250. A huge 50% mark up for the seller, and the buyer -- well, I guess they get a guaranteed card close to launch.

I would wait for the reviews to come out -- so be sure to not just check mine out later on today, but many others sites and YouTubers with their take on NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition. I have a mountain of content coming over the next couple of weeks and months, so be sure to keep checking back.