NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Scalpers buy cheap GeForce RTX 3080 for $699, re-sell for over $1200

NVIDIA is selling its new GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition for $699, some scalpers flipping their Ampere cards for over $1200.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Sep 16 2020 5:20 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

My review of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition is mere hours away, but I just scrolled through some news now that I'm out of the review and had to write it.

Scalpers buy cheap GeForce RTX 3080 for 9, re-sell for over 00 09 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

NVIDIA will be selling its new GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition for $699 starting September 17, with some people securing their RTX 3080 FE pre-orders and then flipping them on eBay for over $1250. A huge 50% mark up for the seller, and the buyer -- well, I guess they get a guaranteed card close to launch.

I would wait for the reviews to come out -- so be sure to not just check mine out later on today, but many others sites and YouTubers with their take on NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition. I have a mountain of content coming over the next couple of weeks and months, so be sure to keep checking back.

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA Titan RTX Graphics Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2499.00
$2499.00$2499.00$2499.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/16/2020 at 5:20 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:tomshardware.com, ebay.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.