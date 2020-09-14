IKEA teams with ASUS ROG for 'affordable gaming furniture'

Soon you'll be able to go to IKEA, enjoy a cheap hot dog and then buy yourself a new ASUS ROG family of gaming furniture.

I'm sure you didn't see this coming but IKEA has just announced it has teamed with the Republic of Gamers (ROG) division of ASUS to develop a "new range of affordable gaming furniture and accessories to bring the gaming experience at home to a new level".

IKEA's new ASUS ROG-powered gaming products will first land in China in February 2021, but later on in the year in October 2021 we'll see them appear in other IKEA stores across the world. IKEA explains that it wants to "combine home furnishing knowledge with ROG's expertise in creating exceptional gaming experience".

The company adds: "Together, we set out to help the many gamers (and their families) welcome gaming home through developing the new range of affordable and ergonomic gaming furniture & accessories, designed to increase performance while also blend in beautifully to homes".

"By teaming up with ROG, IKEA wants to combine its home furnishing knowledge with ROG's expertise in creating exceptional gaming experience".

IKEA teases it will be designing and building "affordable gaming furniture and accessories", but didn't provide any more details on what it would be collaborating with ROG on. We should expect the obvious: gaming chairs and gaming desks, and maybe something different -- maybe a gaming beanbag or something.