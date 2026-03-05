ASUS ROG celebrates 20 years with a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans

ASUS is celebrating 20 years of ROG, or Republic of Gamers, this year and it's kicking things off with a competition with over $20,000 in prizes.

ASUS ROG, or Republic of Gamers, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, during which the brand has become synonymous with high-end PC gaming and performance hardware. With ROG gaming laptops, displays, graphics cards, motherboards, cases, and even peripherals like keyboards, mice, and headsets, if there's a piece of PC gaming gear, odds are there's an ASUS ROG product right there.

Over the years, we've reviewed a large range of ROG gear, and for me personally, that's included a number of graphics cards and peripherals. And for the most part, it's now gotten to the point where you can expect a certain level of quality when picking up something with the Republic of Gamers name. Whether that's build quality, thermal performance, or delivering a premium keyboard experience unlike any other.

To celebrate the milestone, ASUS is currently running an ROG Mega Fan Contest, asking fans to share their favorite ROG moments by submitting Dare-to-ROG videos and stories. With over $20,000 USD in prizes, the Top 2 Winners will win a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."

And that's an all-expenses-paid trip to Taipei to attend Computex and visit ASUS ROG HQ, alongside a limited-edition motherboard. Runner-up prizes include award-winning ROG Strix OLED gaming monitors, the ROG Xbox Ally X handhelds, keyboards, mice, and more. The first phase of this competition ends on March 25, with a second phase of community voting to select the winners scheduled for April. For more information and details on how to enter, head here. And for those who sign up or are already ROG Elite members, there are also digital goodies available in the form of new wallpapers and avatars to download.