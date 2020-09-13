NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Borderlands 3: 4K 60FPS on PS5, Xbox Series X, cross-play in 2021

Borderlands 3 is getting free next-gen upgrades, and your saves, DLC, and other content will carry forward to PS5 and Series X.

Published Sun, Sep 13 2020 12:46 PM CDT
Borderlands 3 owners on PS4 and Xbox One are getting free next-gen upgrades on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, complete with 4K 60FPS in campaign mode.

At PAX, Gearbox announced the perfect way to carry a live game forward into next-gen. Borderlands 3 is getting free next-gen upgrades, and all of your saves, DLC, unlocks, and associated content will carry into next-gen.

There's no need to re-buy the game like with the Control Ultimate Edition, and there's no expensive $100 cross-gen bundle like with 2K Sports' NBA 2K21.

Cross-play, the most important feature a live game could have, is also coming next year:

"In 2021, we're proud to announce that we're bringing cross-play to Borderlands 3. So no matter how you own it, you'll be able to play Borderlands 3 with your friends. We're very excited about this next generation of consoles, and we can't wait to play Borderlands with you this holiday season," said Borderlands 3 producer Pat Fenn.

Here's a rundown of all the info Gearbox announced today:

  • Borderlands 3 gets free PS5, Xbox Series X upgrade; all PS4, Xbox One owners also get a free copy of the PS5, Series X version
  • 4K 60FPS campaign confirmed on PS5, Xbox Series X
  • 4-player split-screen co-op coming exclusively to PS5, Xbox Series X
  • 2-player vertical split-screen co-op coming to all gens (PS5, XSX, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Cross-play (includes cross-gen) is coming in 2021
  • New next-gen re-release SKU is coming
  • New paid expansion content incoming
No release date for these updates has been announced, but expect to see them in November when both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X release.

