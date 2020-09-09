NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War gameplay trailer reveal, check it out

This is our first multiplayer reveal trailer to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War -- check out the new trailer right here in 1080p.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Sep 9 2020 12:22 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The full multiplayer reveal trailer to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is here, and it looks like an insane amount of fun. Check it out:

We can expect gamers to be dropped into the world of the Cold War and its tight grip on the world in the early 1980s, with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War throwing you into a huge single player campaign that will see you going up against historical figures in some gorgeous locations including: East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters, and more.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is next-gen ready, where you can purchase the 'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle or Ultimate Edition digitally' on either platform and you will get -- in the Black Ops Cold War official website description:

"The power of next-gen Call of Duty experiences with higher framerate, hardware-based ray-tracing, shorter load times and more. The PlayStation 5 version of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled for release Holiday 2020 in the U.S. and Canada, and in late 2020 for the rest of the world. The title is also scheduled for release later this year on the Xbox Series X".

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is due out on November 13 on the PC, Xbox One, and PS4 -- while it will also drop on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 once they're on the market.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War gameplay trailer reveal, check it out 12 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Sabrent 4TB Rocket Q4 NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 Internal SSD (SB-RKTQ4-4TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$749.99
$749.99$749.99$749.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/9/2020 at 12:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.