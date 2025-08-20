Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 campaign confirmed 4-player co-op, and replayable PVE end game

Call of Duty has confirmed at Gamescom 2025 that Black Ops 7's campaign is up to a 4-player co-op experience and an innovative endgame experience.

Gamescom 2025 Opening Night has wrapped up, and we got a look at what players can expect out of the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was showcased at Gamescom 2025, and accompanying the "Gameplay Reveal Trailer," which was hardly a "gameplay" trailer as it only contained two seconds of actual gameplay, a Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 "Direct" video that features the developers of the upcoming title explaining how Black Ops 7 differentiates itself from previous installments in the franchise. A big change up with Black Ops 7 is the Campaign, which players can enjoy either solo or with a squad of four players. Yes, the co-op is Campaign, and will have an ending unlike any other Call of Duty campaign.

The Campaign will take players through covert operations and infiltrations, along with deployments that take place in both reality and on the edge of consciousness. A main theme of Black Ops 7 is "mind-bending" and "madness," which players will need to embrace when stepping into the Campaign, as the JSOC team, the characters players will be stepping into the shoes of, are seemingly stuck in a mindscape. Additionally, players will be introduced to Avalon, an expansive city whose secrets are threaded across the entire Campaign.

Treyarch and Raven explained that as players continue throughout the Campaign, they will be granted new abilities and weapons that will then be used in the Campaign's "epic Endgame". Endgame will pit players against "overwhelming odds in a brand-new replayable experience at the culmination of the Campaign."