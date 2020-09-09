NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

The latest version of GPU-Z now supports new GeForce RTX 30 series

TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.34.0 now has support for NVIDIA Ampere cards: GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080, and the GeForce RTX 3070.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Sep 9 2020 7:28 AM CDT
TechPowerUp has released it's latest version GPU-Z which now has built-in support for NVIDIA's new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards.

The new GPU-Z v2.34.0 supports all of the new Ampere graphics cards, including the GeForce RTX 3090 with its huge 24GB of GDDR6X, and monster star $699 GeForce RTX 3080 and the new GeForce RTX 3070 are all supported.

Not just that, but support for Intel Tiger Lake, Comet Lake (Xeon W-1290P, Celeron 5205U, Core i3-8140U), Ice Lake (Core i5-1038NG7), Whiskey Lake (Core i5-8265U) is included, as too is support for DirectX 12 FL 12_2 and Micron's new GDDR6X memory which is featured on the GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards.

You can download GPU-Z v2.34.0 here.

techpowerup.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

