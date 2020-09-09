1TB SSD expansion for Xbox Series X console could cost $220

If you want to have 1TB of super-fast SSD expansion goodness for your next-gen Xbox Series X, it looks like that'll cost you $220.

A new tweet from Idle Sloth on Twitter spotted the 1TB SSD expansion for the Xbox Series X, with the drive itself made by Seagate, to cost $219.99. It's not too expensive, considering a 1TB PCIe 4.0-capable NVMe SSD costs $190-$200 for the PC -- a $20 premium isn't bad.

Alternatively, you could use an external storage expansion through the USB 3.2 connection on the Xbox Series X, too.