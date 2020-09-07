EVGA's new GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 rocks huge 2.1GHz OC boost clock

EVGA is really pushing the GA102-300 to its air-cooled limits on the GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3: GPU boost clock smashes 2.1GHz.

In a video posted to EVGA's own YouTube channel, they tease their OC software Precision X1 at the end of the video. It's there that we can see the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra graphics card with its GPU clock pushed up to 2105MHz.

We might see the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra not hitting this GPU clock speed, but I'm pretty confident it will. First, 2100MHz seems like a silicon ceiling... and secondly, EVGA wouldn't openly be showing this off if you couldn't get close to 2100MHz on their card.

