Witcher 4 won't be influenced by player survey feedback: 'We trust our gut,' CD Projekt says

CD Projekt executives say the company will not rely on direct player survey feedback to help mold and shape the next Witcher trilogy, including Witcher 4.

CD Projekt is about to start principal development of the new Witcher trilogy...but fan feedback won't be a direct guide for the new saga.

If it's anyone that gamers trust with Witcher games, it's the devs at CD Projekt RED. Despite the past hiccups with Cyberpunk 2077, players have always had great respect for CDPR's excellent handling of Geralt's adventures in the Witcher trilogy. The Witcher 3 is hailed as one of the best games ever made, and has captured an entire generation of fans.

That's the kind of expertise and goodwill that CD Projekt RED will be leaning on with Polaris, aka The Witcher 4, and the future games in the new Witcher trilogy. In a recent Q&A with investors, CD Projekt Group joint CEO Michal Nowakowski affirms that the team will be mostly trusting its gut with The Witcher 4's themes, story arc, and gameplay instead of relying on direct survey info from fans and gamers.