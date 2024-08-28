Witcher 4 won't be influenced by player survey feedback: 'We trust our gut,' CD Projekt says

CD Projekt is about to start principal development of the new Witcher trilogy...but fan feedback won't be a direct guide for the new saga.
If it's anyone that gamers trust with Witcher games, it's the devs at CD Projekt RED. Despite the past hiccups with Cyberpunk 2077, players have always had great respect for CDPR's excellent handling of Geralt's adventures in the Witcher trilogy. The Witcher 3 is hailed as one of the best games ever made, and has captured an entire generation of fans.
That's the kind of expertise and goodwill that CD Projekt RED will be leaning on with Polaris, aka The Witcher 4, and the future games in the new Witcher trilogy. In a recent Q&A with investors, CD Projekt Group joint CEO Michal Nowakowski affirms that the team will be mostly trusting its gut with The Witcher 4's themes, story arc, and gameplay instead of relying on direct survey info from fans and gamers.
Q: When creating the framework for the new Polaris saga, did you rely on any surveys on what players expect or are the assumptions of this project based entirely on your own intuition?
A: We never actually, in our development history, relied on any surveys to be honest. It's a mix of knowing your niche and being an expert in it, and relying on your guts. We do obviously have research and some trials when it comes to user experience or interface, so that's the things we do research on, but not in terms of you know, how the storyline should go.
None of the Witchers or Cyberpunks were done this way and we don't see that happening in the future.
How we are planning the next trilogy is in line with what we've been thinking about for a long, long time.
High level and obviously getting into more detail as we get closer to launch of the first of the three.