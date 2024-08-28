Witcher 4 won't be influenced by player survey feedback: 'We trust our gut,' CD Projekt says

CD Projekt executives say the company will not rely on direct player survey feedback to help mold and shape the next Witcher trilogy, including Witcher 4.

Published
1 minute & 31 seconds read time

CD Projekt is about to start principal development of the new Witcher trilogy...but fan feedback won't be a direct guide for the new saga.

Witcher 4 won't be influenced by player survey feedback: 'We trust our gut,' CD Projekt says 4
Open Gallery 2

If it's anyone that gamers trust with Witcher games, it's the devs at CD Projekt RED. Despite the past hiccups with Cyberpunk 2077, players have always had great respect for CDPR's excellent handling of Geralt's adventures in the Witcher trilogy. The Witcher 3 is hailed as one of the best games ever made, and has captured an entire generation of fans.

That's the kind of expertise and goodwill that CD Projekt RED will be leaning on with Polaris, aka The Witcher 4, and the future games in the new Witcher trilogy. In a recent Q&A with investors, CD Projekt Group joint CEO Michal Nowakowski affirms that the team will be mostly trusting its gut with The Witcher 4's themes, story arc, and gameplay instead of relying on direct survey info from fans and gamers.

Q: When creating the framework for the new Polaris saga, did you rely on any surveys on what players expect or are the assumptions of this project based entirely on your own intuition?

A: We never actually, in our development history, relied on any surveys to be honest. It's a mix of knowing your niche and being an expert in it, and relying on your guts. We do obviously have research and some trials when it comes to user experience or interface, so that's the things we do research on, but not in terms of you know, how the storyline should go.

None of the Witchers or Cyberpunks were done this way and we don't see that happening in the future.

How we are planning the next trilogy is in line with what we've been thinking about for a long, long time.

High level and obviously getting into more detail as we get closer to launch of the first of the three.

Buy at Amazon

EA SPORTS College Football 25 - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.00
$69.00$67.99$68.98
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99$69.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/28/2024 at 4:19 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags