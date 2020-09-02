Xbox Series X price reveal coming 'when we're ready,' Microsoft says

Microsoft gives no hints on when Xbox Series X pricing will be announced, company says it'll reveal more 'when it's ready'.

Microsoft marketing still doesn't have launch answers for gamers interested in the Xbox Series X.

The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 still don't have launch date info or pricing, and Microsoft says it'll reveal full info "when we're ready." Sony and Microsoft are locked in a price war and no one wants to go first, especially given both next-gen systems should be pretty expensive compared to previous generations due to the enthusiast-grade hardware that's packed inside.

This time, Microsoft not blink first. They did that at E3 2013 with a huge $499 Xbox One price tag and it cost them lots of hardware sales. On Twitter, Xbox UK marketing exec Samuel Bateman told gamers that news will come...but no one knows when. "I understand everyone is excited to know and people want to plan purchases etc. We'll let you all know when we're ready," Bateman said.

Neither Microsoft nor Sony have ever waited this long to reveal pricing or launch info for a new console. This gap is not historic for the games industry by any means but it's a first for both Sony and Microsoft.

Microsoft has spent lots of time hyping up the Xbox Series X and has been very transparent on architectures, hardware designs, teardowns, and everything else. It's just lacking a few key things: Pricing, launch info, and actual gameplay demos shown on the hardware itself.

The Series X is slated to release sometime in November 2020, and leaked controller info seems to indicate a November 5, 2020 launch.