Here are all of COLORFUL's custom GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards

COLORFUL's flagship iGame GeForce RTX 30 series Vulcan model has the best LCD on a graphics card yet -- can be flipped 90 degrees.

COLORFUL has just unveiled its new GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, with a revamped Vulcan series with the best-ever LCD on a graphics card yet.

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The flagship GeForce RTX 30 series Vulcan model features an upgraded LCD3.0 display, which is a large 480 mm x 120 mm display that can be flipped 90 degrees if your COLORFUL GeForce RTX 30 series Vulcan graphics card is mounted vertically in your case.

It's a large triple-slot beast, but we should expect some stellar thermal performance on the RTX 30 series Vulcan cards from COLORFUL. On top of this, the company provides a toolbox in the package, which will include a screwdriver, VGA holder, and a microfiber cloth to keep your LCD display clean.

Next up we have the new Neptune series, which is led by the flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Neptune -- wrapped in a slim full-cover water block. The premium sleeving and durable cable allow for 360-degree rotations for easy installations and various mounting positions.

That RGB light in the middle is giving me some Arc Reactor feels from Iron Man.

Next up we have the new Advanced Series, which has an upgraded Silver Shark 3.0 cooling engine for improved performance -- and comes in a huge 3-slot, triple-fan cooler that will keep things nice and chill. There's RGB lighting here of course, too.

COLORFUL's new Ultra Series rocks a very... very unique style that I actually kinda dig -- it's a large 3-slot card with triple-fan cooling that actually looks like one of the more unique out of the lineup.

And lastly we have the NB Series, which is the most stock of them all -- I'd love to see how the cooling on this card.