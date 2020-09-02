DirectStorage will optimize Gen4 SSDs for Windows 10 gaming

DirectStorage, the API that supercharges data processing in Microsoft's Xbox Series X, is coming to Windows to optimize high-speed PCIe 4.0 SSD speeds.

Today Microsoft re-confirmed DirectStorage is also coming to Windows 10 PCs. The news was confirmed a bit ago, but has been reiterated thanks to yesterday's big new RTX IO announcement, new NVIDIA tech that allows SSDs to stream data directly to GPUs. DirectStorage is responsible for the underlying fabric of the Xbox Series X's Velocity Architecture and essentially makes next-gen gaming possible on the Xbox Series X.

DirectStorage API is part of the DirectX 12 Ultimate tech that powers both Xbox Series X and Windows 10 gaming. It's optimized specifically to unlock the potential of high-speed NVMe SSDs by matching the real-time IO data processing of games with the high bandwidth of Gen4 SSD storage. Up until now, APIs simply couldn't match up fast SSD perf with the massive amount of IO that modern games demand--a limitation that created bottlenecks and hampered in-game performance.

Think of DirectStorage as the Autobahn in Germany. Unlike highways in America, certain parts of the Autobahn have no speed limit. DirecStorage essentially lets you drive your brand new Ferrari at max speeds instead of being held up in traffic.

In the closed-system Xbox Series X, DirectStorage controls the hardware-based decompression block to significantly streamline data processing and reduce CPU overhead from 5 cores to just 1. The API is also responsible for other features like Sampler Feedback Streaming, new revolutionary tech that gives developers much more granular control over how texture data is loaded into RAM and the GPU for processing. SFS will allow for much more efficient data processing and rendering because only certain portions of the textures are used instead of the entire mipmap.

All of this technology will be included in Microsoft's Xbox Series X in 2020, and it's coming to Windows 10 PCs as part of the DirectX 12 Ultimate API.

Check below for a quick explainer of DirectStorage: