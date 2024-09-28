KLEVV GENUINE G560 PCIe Gen5 SSD is passively cooled and reaches up to 14,000 MB/s speed

KLEVV creates some stylish memory and storage, with the company's new GENUINE G560 PCIe Gen5 SSD sporting a very cool futuristic look.

KLEVV, the premium brand of Essencore and creator of great-looking and high-performance memory and storage, has announced a pair of new storage options. First is the futuristic and stylish KLEVV GENUINE G560 PCIe Gen5x4 NVMe M.2 SSD, which boasts impressive read and write capabilities of up to 14,000 MB/s and 12,000 MB/s, respectively.

The futuristic and stylish KLEVV GENUINE G560 PCIe Gen5x4 NVMe M.2 SSD, image credit: KLEVV.

Interestingly, this is the company's first PCIe Gen5 SSD, and it's coming in solid thanks to specs that include 4K random IOPS (up to 1,400K), 5th Generation LDPC technology, and what the company is calling a revolutionary 23x-layer 3D NAND.

Best of all, the stylish design includes passive cooling, with the aluminum fin-style heatsink blending in nicely with the white finish. The new KLEVV GENUINE G560 PCIe Gen5x4 NVMe M.2 SSD is designed for enthusiast and professional gamers, content creators, and general enthusiasts looking for a super-fast SSD and is available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB variants.

On the gaming side, KLEVV points out Microsoft DirectStorage compatibility for near-instant game loading and an "advanced thermal throttling algorithm" to ensure that it maintains peak performance even when under load for an extended period. This sounds great because, with some SSDs, thermal throttling can be the difference between speed and dramatically slower transfer speeds.

The KLEVV CRAS C715 is a new PCIe Gen3 SSD for those looking for efficiency and performance, image credit: KLEVV.

KLEVV has also announced the arrival of a new PCIe Gen3 SSD, the improved KLEVV CRAS C715 SSD, for its revamped storage line-up. Available in capacities of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, it offers efficient performance for compact devices with read and write speeds of up to 3,200 and 2,000 MB/s, respectively. KLEVV notes that it's built from 'carefully selected 3D NAND chips' and has cutting-edge error handling and thermal throttling to ensure peak performance.

Both the GENUINE G560 PCIe Gen5x4 NVMe M.2 SSD and the KLEVV CRAS C715 PCIe Gen3 SSD come with a 5-year limited warranty.