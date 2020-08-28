Flight Simulator pilots use real-time weather to chase Hurricane Laura

Microsoft has some of the most incredible real-time weather in Flight Simulator, something that developer Asobo Studios and Microsoft have become the clear leaders in. Now, players are using this real-time weather in Flight Simulator and flying into real storms -- like the current Hurricane Laura.

The videos that you can see online are incredible, so too are the pictures floating around online. The live weather system in Flight Simulator is truly breathtaking visually, but technologically the team at Microsoft and Asobo should be cheered as champions -- it's truly something else.

I mean, they're modelling Hurricane Laura inside of the Flight Simulator world. Microsoft teamed with Swiss meteorological service Meteoblue -- where it splits up the Flight Simulator game world into 2 million separate 100-square-mile chunks.

Inside of each of those 100-square-mile chunks is its own simulated weather system that is based on real-world data. That's pretty damn awesome, all while packing some truly next-gen graphics. Speaking of graphics, I've benchmarked Flight Simulator at 8K which uses up to 24GB of VRAM on a $2499 graphics card -- more on that here.