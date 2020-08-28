Samsung hosting Galaxy Z Fold 2 event on September 1, same as GeForce

Samsung Unpacked Part 2 will happen on September 1, where we'll hear more details on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable smartphone.

Samsung has just announced that it will be detailing its latest foldable smartphone on September 1 at Samsung Unpacked Part 2, with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 being detailed in full after its initial tease at Samsung Unpacked on August 5.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

We should expect absolutely everything to be unveiled on Galaxy Z Fold 2 on September 1 at 10AM ET, where it will talk about all of the amazing things inside of its flagship foldable smartphone for 2020.

We've already had some reviews go live, so we know that it is already a kick ass phone with what should be a gorgeous 7.6-inch 120Hz display that will blow the foldable socks off of the current-gen Galaxy Fold -- of which I'm a personal owner, and big fan of.