Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung has made its Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable smartphone official, the successor to the Galaxy Fold which has been rebranded to fall under its Galaxy Z family of foldable phones.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 2 improves upon virtually every area of the already technically impressive Galaxy Fold, where it is faster, thinner, packs a better display, better hinge, faster charging, better cameras, better 5G, better everything really. Samsung really went the whole hog, again.

Samsung plans an event on September 1 for the full unveiling, or should we say, unfolding of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 -- so until then, let's walk you through what we do know about the new foldable.

Outer display: 6.23-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a native 2260 x 816 pixels, and a larger 25:9 aspect ratio. The outer display is limited to just 60Hz, but it still has HDR10+ support surprisingly.

Inner display : 7.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a native 2208 x 1768 pixels, with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 having an aspect ratio of 5:4. It's super-smooth with its 120Hz refresh rate , with some dynamic refresh rate at play that will adjust the display between a few Hz up to the maximum 120Hz depending on what is on-screen.

SoC and 5G: Samsung is using : Samsung is using Qualcomm's new super-fast Snapdragon 865+ processor , offering some of the most bleeding edge performance you can get in your hands. We also have 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, and so much more that comes with the Snapdragon 865+.

RAM and storage : We have 12GB of LPDDR5 in the Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphone, while 256GB of storage has been teased. We don't have the full details on the phone just yet, so here's hoping there's a higher-end version with maybe even up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB and even 1TB storage options.

Battery and charging: Samsung continues to use a dual battery system in the new Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphone, with a 4500mAh unit inside of the upgraded phone. We have 25W of fast-charging which is a huge upgrade over the original, and much slower 15W charging on the Galaxy Fold -- while 11W of wireless charging is included.

Camera systems: This is another area that Samsung has injected some much-needed upgrades into, although it's not as good as the camera systems in the Galaxy S20 Ultra and newly-announced Galaxy Note 20 Ultra smartphones.

We have a triple-camera system on the back that consists of the primary 12-megapixel f/1.8 lens, the secondary 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and then the third 12-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto snapper. Selfie camera wise we have a 10-megapixel f/2.2 snapper.