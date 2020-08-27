NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Palit ready to unleash 171 (!!!) different GeForce RTX 30 series cards

Palit submits 171 different NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series cards with the EEC, GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070, RTX 3060 teased.

Published Thu, Aug 27 2020 11:36 PM CDT
Palit has just registered 171 different products through the Eurasian Economic Commission, so while we might not see the company deploy 171 different cards -- it means that the company is preparing a lot of new cards.

We will see Palit deploy particular SKUs in different countries, so we might see 10 different GeForce RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 graphics cards in a certain country, but different SKUs in another country. The list teases NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3070, and GeForce RTX 3060.

VideoCardz notes that this is the first time we've seen the GeForce RTX 3060 mentioned, which could be an exciting card priced at $399.

