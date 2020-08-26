ASUS ROG Swift PG259QN: world's fastest gaming monitor, 360Hz for $699

ASUS does it again: another world-first, this time with the world's fastest gaming monitor at 360Hz. 1080p 360FPS is insanity.

ASUS revealed the world's first 360Hz gaming monitor earlier this year at CES 2020, but now the monitor is officially on its way and will be available in September.

The ASUS ROG Swift PG259QN features a 24.5-inch Fast IPS panel with liquid crystal elements that "turn on and off up to four times faster than conventional IPS panels" that provides super-smooth gaming with 1ms GTG response time. This on top of the huge 360Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC and you have some serious monitor horsepower.

We have a native 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution, and driving those 360FPS numbers is being looked after by ASUS with the engineering team using a custom heat sink to keep the ROG Swift PG259QN cool.

The custom heat sink inside of the ASUS ROG Swift PG259QN offers "more surface area for heat exchange, ensuring efficient cooling during marathon gaming sessions", explains ASUS.

Let's just hope that the monitor doesn't get too hot and do this, which is in the ASUS marketing video for the monitor -- heh.

Didn't think you'd tell the difference between 60, 120, 240, and 360FPS? Think again. ASUS has a great chart showing the improvements in relative flick shots -- where there is a decent difference at 360FPS.

The ASUS ROG Swift PG259QN will be available in September 2020 for $699.